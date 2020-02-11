Mr. Dan, the man who struck up an unlikely friendship with a little girl in an Augusta Publix, has passed

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We have some sad news to share this evening about a man featured on the CBS Evening News late last year.

Dan Peterson, who struck up quite the unlikely friendship with little Norah Wood of Augusta, passed away on on Monday, Feb. 10, Norah's mother said in a Facebook post.

"Unsurprisingly, the timing was just as extraordinary and remarkable as Norah and Mr. Dan's initial meeting," Tara Wood wrote. "We'd spent the morning with him just the day before. He was in good spirits, joyful, and happy. He had a belly full of pancakes and a heart full of love."

Dan and Norah met in passing at a Publix and their story was shared by CBS' Steve Hartman.

Rest in peace, Mr. Dan.

