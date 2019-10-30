Movie with Chris Pratt in production in Lincoln County

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Action and comedy star Chris Pratt is in nearby Lincoln County filming a movie.

Lincoln County officials say Pratt and the production are filming on Graves Mountain.

The movie, known as Ghost Draft, places Pratt in the central role.

A brief description of the movie on IMDB describes it as, "A man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past."

IMDB also says the film stars Yvonne Strahovski and JK Simmons.

No word on when the film will be released.

