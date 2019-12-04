Movie to be made about Reality Winner, mom is "thrilled"

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A former NSA agent turned federal prisoner will be the subject of a new biopic, and her mom is thrilled about it.

Reality Winner turned 28 on Wednesday, and she's spent the past two and a half years in federal prison.

"Today is her 3rd birthday behind bars," said Billie Winner-Davis, Reality's mother.

Winner-Davis said the past few years with her daughter behind bars have been a struggle.

"It's hard to keep the positivity going," she said. "We let her know that we're still out here fighting. We're still doing whatever we can to keep her name out there."

And now, someone else is too. When Winner-Davis heard Reality's story would be made into a biopic, she couldn't believe it.

"I'm thrilled that they're going to be making this film because it's really going to allow people to know who Reality Winner is, what she did, why she did it, and then to see how our government has treated her," she said.

Winner is serving a 5-year 3-month sentence for releasing classified documents to a news outlet. It's the harshest punishment ever imposed for that crime.

"Everything about her case is very harsh," Winner-Davis said. "They definitely wanted to send a message and they definitely wanted to persecute her to the fullest."

Many call Winner a traitor. Her mother said she hopes the movie might help them see her differently.

"What she did was she gave the American people proof that our election systems were in danger," she said. "That to me is not what a traitor is."

