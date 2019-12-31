Motorists ready for Gate 2 at Fort Gordon to shut down hours earlier

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Starting Thursday, Gate 2 at Fort Gordon will be cut off several hours earlier. That means people leaving the post will have to use other gates at the end of the day.

Earlier this morning was a hassle for many people like John Reico coming down Gordon Highway.

“I don't know if everybody realized how many people were still working today and the issues it was going to cause,” Reico said.

If you ask drivers how they feel about the days to come, you’ll get the same answer.

“Oh this is going to be hell then,” driver Daylon Bailey said. “What it is right now I can see traffic going all the way back here probably all the way to I-20.”

Gate 2 has the most traffic. Many people who drive near it for school or to drop their children off at daycare are worried.

“People who live in Grovetown are going to have to go so out of their way or there is going to be a bunch of accidents at the gate,” driver Timothy Smith said.

The nearest option is Gate 3, but drivers say safety is an issue.

“Because there are no lights and people drive really fast down that road,” Smith said.

Smith says the road eventually turns into a dirt road, and there are plenty of potholes.

Many people are expecting another 30 to 40 minutes in the car when commuting, but they are hoping the issues will be resolved quickly.

They are currently working on Gate 6. Many people are waiting for it to be fixed so more options will be available.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.