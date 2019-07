Monday, July 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators are on the scene of an incident where a motorcyclist was killed.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, officials are at the scene of Greene and 12th Streets where the incident took place.

Bowen says the motorcyclist was struck by another car.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved