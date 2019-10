Tuesday, October 15, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to dispatch, there has been an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Georgia Ave. and Five Notch Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but the current status of his condition is unknown.

The vehicle appeared to have minor damages.

This is all the information that we have at this time. We will keep you updated on any changes.