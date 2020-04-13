Motorcycle crash claims life of Augusta 21-year-old

Monday, April 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 21-year-old Augusta man has died after a motorcycle crash, authorities said Monday.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said Jack Ryle Jr., of Augusta, was riding his motorcycle south on Old Louisville Road on Sunday when the crash occurred. It happened when a vehicle made a U-turn in front of him, the office of Coroner Mark Bowen said in a news release Monday.

Ryle was not able to stop the bike and struck the side of the vehicle, the coroner said. Ryle was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 6:09 Monday.

The cause of death was ruled to be blunt-force trauma, according to Bowen, who said no autopsy will be done.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.