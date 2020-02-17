Mothers, daughters killed in crash after volleyball championship

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville firefighter and a volleyball coach, each with their 12-year-old daughters were killed in a horrific crash outside of St. Louis on Friday.

“We all kind of woke up this morning still in pain and deep shock,” Father Shayne Duvall, a pastor at St. Raphael The Archangel Catholic Church said.

He says the school’s basketball team played their championship game in Kacey McCaw’s honor.

“Our boys, fifth and sixth grade, played in the city championships today and they did it for Kacey and they won in like double overtime,” Duvall said. “So, everyone's emotions are just up and down. We're just trying to be here for one another.”

Duvall says this loss affected him greatly. All four of the people killed attended St. Raphael The Archangel Catholic Church.

“Their parents instilled in them a great faith and perseverance and hope,” Duvall said. “They're holding it together a lot better than I am.”

Duvall says Carrie and Kacey McCaw were both really involved at the church and school.

“They weren't just a face in the congregation or in the school they were really active and touched a lot of lives,” Duvall said.

The two worked together for UofL athletics years ago.

“We spent countless hours and days together, working in the press box at the games,” Duvall remembered. “Just a great soul and a good friend, so my heart is truly broken. My heart goes out to the Prather family and little Rhyan, to her classmates and friends.”

John King, a fellow St. Raphael member, and long-time family friend remembers Carrie as passionate and loving.

“Just a real vigor for life. Everything she did, she did 100%. It’s really emotional,” King said as tears began to form in his eyes. “Everything she did was the best she could do. Her children are really just spectacular. She was such a great mom. She did everything for her kids.”

Father Shayne’s message at Sunday mass was for parishioners to continue praying for the victims in the crash.

Aubrey Leezer didn’t really know Kacey or Carrie, but their faith is one thing they share within the Parish.

“It shows that we’re a big family, and we do this together," Leezer said.

All four of the victims in this tragic accident are being constantly remembered.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.