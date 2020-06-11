Mother’s boyfriend now charged in death of Augusta 12-year-old

Thursday, June 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In the case of 12-year-old Derrick Camp, who was beaten to death, his mother’s boyfriend has now been arrested in connection with the case.

The boy, Derrick Camp, of the 600 block of Forest Ridge Place, was transported to Augusta University Medical Center on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m.

His mother, Jasmine Camp, 32, was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to children in the first degree and murder while in commission of a felony, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

He died after punishments were carried out after the mother found nude selfie on his phone, authorities said she told them.

During the course of the investigation into the death, Camp’s mother was charged with Cruelty to Children 1st Degree and Murder.

According to officials, due to new evidence and information obtained, investigators have arrested Clarence Arkee Brown, 37, the boyfriend of Jasmine Camp, and charged him with Murder and Cruelty to Children 1st Degree (x4).

No further details are being released at this time. We will have more on this story as it develops.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT 2020. All rights reserved.