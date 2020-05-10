Mother's Day on the safari at Eudora Farms

SALLEY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Finding something special to do with Mom on Mother's Day may have been a little more challenging this year. A trip to a farm, petting zoo, or safari is far from a typical Mother's Day trip. But this year, due to to the coronavirus, families from all over spent their special day checking out Eudora Farms.

"With the virus, I think this is a great opportunity to get out with your family and to have a great experience for when a couple years down the road, you'll be talking about the pandemic and how you went through a drive-thru safari and a camel stole your cup or something," said Shelby Nesbit.

Opening weekend couldn't have gone any better for the Salley wildlife park. A strong Friday led to the equivalent of a sellout crowd Saturday. So many people showed up, the staff had to turn people in line away.

"Saturday, it was slam packed to the blacktop of the road from about 10 am until 6 o'clock. So it was a lot more than we expected and we think it's going to be busy today too."

Families lined up as early as 9:30 am to check out the safari and spend time not only with their moms, but also the animals.

"We're very surprised and we're very happy to have all these people come out because we aren't a finished product."

Eudora Farms didn't plan to open this early at all. The pandemic cancelled appearances outside of the CSRA, and the drive-thru safari was born. Camels, cows, zebras, and llamas flock to join you at the side of your car for some treats. There are few better ways to learn about them than up close and personal.

"Want to inform people about some of these animals and some really neat things about these guys."​

The farm also offers private tours on weekdays where you can get even closer with some of the animals and go in the lemur enclosure.​ Some of the most popular sights include Wuhan the baby camel and Elliot the three year old Giraffe.