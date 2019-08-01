Mother who donated 2-year-old son’s heart hears it beat again in baby girl

Two families had an emotional reunion after one’s tragedy gave hope and life to the other. The mother of a little boy who died too soon got to hear his heartbeat again in the chest of the little girl who received it as a donation.

For the first time since she said goodbye to her 2-year-old son Cazmirr ‘Cash’ Landers, Brooke Eaton heard his strong heartbeat. She heard it in the chest of another child, a little girl whose life he saved.

“I walked into the room and immediately broke down and cried,” Eaton said.

Doctors and nurses brought Eaton and young Lola Bond’s family together to celebrate the “gift of hope” that became Lola’s medical miracle.

Cash was an energetic and happy boy from Illinois who loved trains and time with his family. Tragically, he drowned in a swimming pool accident late last summer.

Eaton decided to donate Cash’s organs, which spared the lives of four children. His heart went to Lola, who was born with a faulty heart caused by a condition known as cardiomyopathy.

Listening with a stethoscope placed on Lola’s chest, Eaton could once again hear the strong, steady heartbeat of her little boy.

“As soon as I saw her, I fell in love with her. She’s just precious, and that’s [also] my boy. I heard his heartbeat. That’s really just beautiful,” Eaton said.

For two families brought together out of utter heartbreak, an unbreakable bond has now grown.

“To have a connection with your baby still, like me and Lola, we’re going to have a connection the rest of our lives,” Eaton said.

