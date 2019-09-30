Mother of three teens killed in Thomson crash holds on to her faith

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

Bryson, Bella, and Boystn Dinger were all killed in the crash. Their mother, Tasha Daniel, remains hospitalized. (Source: Dinger Family)

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more about the condition of Tasha Daniels from her pastor.

The pastor at New Hope Church in Thomson tells News 12 Tasha's breathing tubes have been removed, and she's showing slow improvement as her body begins to heal.

The community has come together after Tasha and her children were involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler Thursday. Three of her children were killed as a result of the crash.

Tasha remains strong in her faith, according to the pastor. Worship music has been playing on a loop in her room as she recovers. At one point, she even raised her hands in praise.

Tasha's family is speaking out and thanking the community for their prayers.

News 12 will continue to bring the latest updates from the family as we keep Tasha in our thoughts.

