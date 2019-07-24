Mother killed in Wilkinson County crash is laid to rest

Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It was more than a week ago Ashley Bales Reed and her daughter Summer Grace Matherly were killed in a Wilkinson County car accident.

They were on their way to a water park in Warner Robbins with 4 other teens.

On Wednesday, family, friends, and coworkers gathered to say goodbye to Reed at Beggs Funeral Home in Thomson. There was a visitation from 1 pm to 3 pm followed by a memorial service for Reed.

Reed was a court specialist for the Department of Community Supervision. Her coworker told News 12 she spent a lot of her time in the courtroom helping officers.

We spoke with Reed's coworker on Monday, on Wednesday they gave us a statement saying in part "As you can imagine, today is an extremely difficult day for Ashley Bales Reed's family and for our DCS family...Ashley will be missed and she and her family are in our thoughts and prayers."

Since the crash, the community has stepped into to help Reed's family and the other victims.

On Saturday they held the annual Drake Widener Softball Tournament. Drake also died in a car accident back in 2016.

This year they're donating a portion of the money from the tournament to the victims and they're still collecting donations. If you want to donate, you can drop donations off at Richards' Flowers and Gifts in Thomson.

Three of the teenagers injured in the crash are still in the hospital.

