Mother, grandmother now charged with child cruelty after young boys found with bruises and rash

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A mother and now grandmother are both charged with cruelty to children after two boys were found with bruises.

Brittany Judy is charged with four counts of cruelty, and her mother Freda Judy faces two of the same charges.

Brittany was arrested in September when the boys' father said he noticed some bruises on his kids' faces and bodies after picking them up from their grandmother's house on Old Waynesboro Road.

A report says the responding deputy also noticed bruising, bumps, and a rash on the children before going to the grandmother's home for questioning.

The boys' grandmother had initially said they fell in the yard while "playing rough", and that's how they got the bruises.

The children were taken away from Brittany in August and were given to her mother Freda, but Freda told deputies Brittany comes over at watches the boys.

At last check, the boys were in the custody of their father.

