Deputies: Mother arrested after son attempts social media 'fire challenge' at home alone

Thursday, March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A mother was arrested after her 11-year-old son set himself on fire when she left him and his sister home alone, according to Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, The Augusta Fire Department and RCSO responded to a fire call about a child who set himself on fire at Singleton Apartments off Kelly Street in Augusta.

According to officials, deputies found an 11-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister inside the apartment. The boy had burns to his face and chest. The 3-year-old girl did not have any burns or injuries.

Deputies learned that the boy put rubbing alcohol on himself and lit it, causing him to get the burns. He told officers that he was attempting to perform an internet trend that included fire. The boy also told deputies that his mother was at work. Deputies did not specify how long the children were left alone.

The 11-year-old was taken to Doctors Hospital for 1st and 2nd degree burns to the face and chest area. Officials say the injuries are not life-threatening.

RCSO says the children's mother, Mattelyn Parks, 29, was arrested for first degree cruelty to children.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.