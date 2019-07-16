Mother and teen daughter from Thomson killed in crash, 4 others injured

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Thomson community is mourning the loss of a woman and her teenage daughter after a crash.

It happened in Wilkinson County on Monday morning. There were four people in the car at the time.

Ashley Bales Reed, 35, and her daughter Summer Grace Matherly, 13, were killed.

We're told it happened at the intersection of Highway 112 and Highway 441. The two collided and both vehicles ended up in a nearby ditch off Highway 441 and on fire.

There were six people in Reed's Chevrolet Tahoe. The remaining four passengers were taken to hospitals in Macon for their injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer has minor injuries.

According to GSP, the driver of the tractor-trailer and other witnesses were trying to help get people out of the SUV before crews arrived on the scene.

There is a prayer vigil scheduled for Tuesday at noon at the Methodist Church in Thomson. The condition of the four remaining passengers is unclear.

