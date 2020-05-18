Mother and daughter graduate from Georgia college together

Monday, May 18, 2020

Audre Lee and Audra Imani both graduated from East Georgia State College this spring. (Source: EGSC)

SWAINSBORO, GA. (WRDW/WAGt) -- The past few months have been difficult for college students and even though most students have their own motivation to keep on continuing, it's not every day that you have that motivation sitting right next to you.

That's exactly what a mother and daughter at East Georgia State College in Swainsboro had.

Audra Lee and her daughter, Audra Imani Williams, graduated at the same time last week. Even though the ceremony itself was canceled, they still got to snap some photos of their big occasion.

And they didn't just share graduation, they shared classes and helped motivated each other through their degrees. They both plan to come back in the fall to walk the stage together.

