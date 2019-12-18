Mother and 1-year-old son shot, killed in Graniteville

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a woman and her child are dead after a shooting in Graniteville.

It happened Tuesday night around 11:00 at the Kalmia Apartments in Graniteville.

26-year-old Mel'lisha Jackson and her one-year-old son Elijah were shot. The mother was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No suspect information has been released, but the Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

