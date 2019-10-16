"Most important living being in the world" bee populations are on the decline

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to the United Nations, 35% of the world's farmland is pollinated by bees, a species that is on the decline.

The University of Georgia wanted to see what the population looked like in the state, so they took a census of pollinators across the state.

Earthwatch Institute calls bees the most important living being in the world. The Institute also says they're at risk for extinction.

"The bees pollinate about 70% of the food we eat," said David Logue, vice president of the Augusta Beekeepers Association.

In August, UGA sponsored a census of all pollinators in the state.

"Basically, Georgia had never done one," said Campbell Vaughn, UGA Extension Agent. "What they wanted to do was actually get research throughout the state to try to figure out what our numbers were."

Over two days, more than 4,500 people across 130 counties counted bees, wasps and anything else that could pollinate plants. The final count was 133,000 pollinators in Georgia.

That's fewer bees than David Logue has on his farm in Hephzibah. Logue started beekeeping in the 1970s and said he used to see bees on every flower. Now, he rarely does.

"I swim at the Augusta Aquatic Center," he said. "There's a hill that's got a lot of dandelions on it in the spring, but I very seldom see a bee."

Both Logue and Vaughn said overuse of insecticides is the main cause of bees dying, and education is key in saving what they call the most important species on the planet.

"Albert Einstein said 'if the bees go, so goes man,'" said Logue.

