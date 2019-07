Saturday, July 20, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office say Moss Creek Drive is back open after shutting it down for a hazmat situation in a garage.

Deputies say a homeowner purchased an old tool box from a yard sale and the toolbox contained a non-explosive gas grenade.

They say there is no threat to anyone in the area and the scene is now clear.