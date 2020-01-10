Morris Museum of Art gives kids hand-on experience with art

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Morris Museum has been showcasing art for more than 25 years, but did you know there's a way you can get your kids involved? The museum offers art projects for your kids while teaching them about art at the same time.

Matt Porter is the curator of education at the Morris Museum.

"A lot of times we focus on things that are changing at the museum in an effort to show people that, every time you come to the museum, there's gonna be something new on view," Porter said.

The Morris gives kids the chance to get in touch with their artsy side. Kids like Olivia and her brother Ethan take on their own form of art.

"I'm getting kind of messy," Olivia says.

The two have been going to the museum for the art since they were young.

"I painted this big square thing purple and then I stuck a bunch of polka dots on it."

Almost every piece they create helps them learn about artists and pieces in the museum, like the wooden figures of presidents.

"One of the things that we want to do is make the museum a place where people can learn about art, but also figure out ways it relates to their lives, to something they can take home and remind them of the museum," Porter said.

The museum offers two family programs every month. They show movies and find ways to keep families coming back.

"Parents have so many different options for what they can do with their kids, but this is one of those things that we've been doing these things for years and it becomes sort of a family tradition."

A family event is happening at the Morris this Sunday where kids can create their own books and meet a local author. The Morris is actually looking at potential new locations in downtown Augusta for the museum.​

