More than 360 transportation employees recognized by school principals with meal

School bus drivers in Columbia County were honored last week. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's often said that teachers are unspoken heroes, and a lot of them would say the other heroes drive big yellow buses. Columbia County Schools honored its bus drivers in a special way.

Giving back, serving, and taking care of your kids - that's a calling.

"Just one day I decided I wanted to be of service, so I just decided that this is precious cargo, this is our future and why not," said Sherry Hall, a Columbia County bus driver.

It's a calling Sherry Hall had eight years ago when she became a bus driver for Columbia County Schools.

"Start about 6:30, you get off about 8:30, you go home and you take your nap, whatever you've got to do in between," Sherry walks us through her day. "[Then] you come back at 2:30 and you get off about 5 and you go home and be prepared to come for the next day."

They're often the first to see your kids in the morning, and one of the few who get recognition.

"They have a huge job and I just don't think we recognize them enough, but this today is just for them."

Principals from schools in Columbia County came together to serve the ones who serve their kids. 361 transportation employees were honored and recognized.

"I think it's awesome to be able to be recognized that we're carrying our future every day on these buses, and that they realize that's what we're doing."

Sherry says the real reward is getting to know the kids and seeing them grow just like you do.

"You're there everyday.'Miss Hall let me tell you what happened last night!' You get to know their little personalities. You know if they're having a good day or bad day just by saying hello to you in the morning. I greet every student that gets on my name, and if they respond I know they're having a good day."

A big thank you to all those bus drivers from everyone here at News 12.

