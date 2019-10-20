More than 300 people walked to raise money and awareness for mental health

Sunday, October 20, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Pendleton King Park in Augusta was one of 550 locations across the country hosting the 5th annual Out of the Darkness walk on Sunday.

More than 300 people walked the course to honor loved ones they lost to suicide.

"I'm walking in memory of my little brother, Cory Kurvin," said Kim Jordan. She lost Cory to suicide three and a half years ago.

"[He] struggled with a lot of things as a young man," she said. "And [he] tried to fight his battles and won many times, but his demons ended up beating him."

She said it changed her life forever. She struggled with Cory's death, and didn't know where to turn.

"A lot of people just don't understand the trauma that is involved in losing a loved one to suicide," she said.

People like Carla Taylor do understand the trauma. Taylor said she will never forget the day she lost her son, Zachary.

"My son passed away on August 29, 2017," she said. "It changed our lives forever."

Taylor said she still carries that memory with her every day.

"It's the hardest thing I've ever been through," she said. "Most tragic thing, and still tragic. I still hurt every day."

Both Taylor and Jordan find solace in the walk, with people who understand the pain of losing someone to suicide.

"It's healing very healing," said Taylor. "And you see that you're not alone in this. There's so many others affected by this."

"The amount of love and support and community that you feel at these walks is good," said Jordan.

They say the healing process is a long one, but with a lot of love and support, things will get better.

One step at a time.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved