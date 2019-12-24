More than 200 million Facebook users hacked for personal information

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A cybersecurity researcher has released that personal information, including name, phone numbers, and more, from about 267 million Facebook users was exposed online.

The company, Security Discovery, says the information was posted on a searchable database based in Vietnam. The Vietnamese group appeared to be charging for access to the data.

Security Discovery isn't sure whether the information posted on the database was accessed or sold by the Vietnamese group.

Of the people affected by the breach, about 99% were reportedly from the United States.

The owner of Security Discovery contacted the service provider for the database and had it taken down.

