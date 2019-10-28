More than 100 people show up for funeral service for two homeless veterans in Augusta

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

News 12 at 4 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two local veterans were laid to rest at Elliot Sons Funeral Home in Augusta on Monday.

Their service was a little different than most because both men were homeless and had no known family.

"This particular funeral makes our seventh this year. Which is seven too many," said Jerry Cox, the Chairman of the Homeless Veteran Burial Program.

Cox said despite not having any family to pay for or attend the funeral, it was important that they were honored for their service.

"We don't know their circumstances," Cox said. "But we do know they served their country."

While the people attending may not have been blood relatives, the two men were laid to rest surrounded by family.

"It doesn't matter if it's two or two hundred here," said Cox. "The main thing is that we have somebody that's going to stand for those veterans when nobody else will."

More than 100 people gathered to stand to honor the lives of United States Army Private William Jerome Miller and United States Air Force Airmen Kevin Nathaniel Jones.

"What brought me to this funeral was a sense of dedication, and a desire to honor our veterans who don't have a family here to do that," said Dennis Dupris.

Dupris, a fellow veteran, said though he never met the men, on Monday, he sent off two of his brothers.

"These folks gathered were truly here to honor these two veterans and be part of their military family," Dupris said.

Cox said several teams from across the CSRA come together to make these funerals happen.

To qualify for one of the funerals, Cox said a veteran must have been homeless and meet certain financial requirements, have no family that's involved in their life at all, and they must have an honorably discharged.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.