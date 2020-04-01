More resources for preschool students in Georgia

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has launched a web page of family resources and activities reviewed and endorsed by the nationally acclaimed Georgia’s Pre-K Program.

“Georgia’s Pre-K At Home” is available at www.decal.ga.gov and includes educational resources divided into four categories including Storytime, Virtual Field Trips, Let’s Go Outside, and Screen-Free Time. Activities are based on the Georgia Early Learning and Development Standards and involve simple household items easily found at home.

“Following the Governor’s Executive Order closing public elementary and secondary schools for in-person instruction, Georgia’s Pre-K Program classes in both public schools and private programs are closed through April 24, 2020,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “We are hearing from parents who need more age-appropriate activities for their children during this time and our Pre-K specialists wanted to help.”

The Commissioner, who often visits Georgia’s Pre-K classes to read in person, made this video for use in Georgia’s Pre-K At Home: https://youtu.be/KGvDvg4M0rk