More questions than answers in 82-year-old blind woman's mysterious murder

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more about the murder of an 82-year-old blind woman in Augusta.

Deputies say they received a call about a possible burglary early Tuesday morning. When they got the there, they say Elizabeth Thompson was on the ground.

Now the neighborhood is quiet – quieter than Tuesday, which is what neighbors say is the norm in the area.

Even though we know downtown Augusta is no stranger to crime, neighbors here say their quiet street seems to be an exception.

When police received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a possible break-in, they say they found the white and green house had been forcefully entered.

Even though Thompson wasn't pronounced dead until more than an hour after the initial call, deputies say she was unresponsive when they got there.

Millions of burglaries and home invasions happen every year, but this situation is a bit different. Only about 7 percent of burglaries turn into violent attacks on the homeowner. Also, the majority of burglaries don't even involve a weapon of any kind.

Most attackers know the victim. What's worse is only about 13 percent of burglaries get solved.

Unfortunately for now, there are more questions than answers: Was someone targeting Thompson? Was it a stranger or someone close? Who could have done this to such a vulnerable woman?

An autopsy was done on Thomson at the GBI lab on Wednesday, we won't have the results back for a while. In the meantime, we are following up with investigators to see if they have any leads.

