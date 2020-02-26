More people looking to move downtown as Augusta grows

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Development officials say they can't keep up with the demand of people who want to live in downtown Augusta.

The three big reasons for people wanting to move downtown are cyber, Augusta University, and Taxslayer.

"With the workforce returning back downtown and cyber, we have actually finally got a demand for a lot of housing units," Margaret Woodard said, who is with the Downtown Development Authority.

Developers are knocking on the door trying to find space to build in downtown Augusta.

"There are waiting lists on most of the projects for people to get market-rate apartments, so it will fulfill that need," Woodard said.

The Atticus at 10th Street and Ellis Street will break ground this spring. On 11th Street, Millhouse Station will have 155 apartments. Across the canal, King Mill will have 250 apartments. Near Dyess Park, a project called 'The James' would bring 100 apartments to Laney Walker.

"It almost kind of doesn't matter where in downtown you are as long as you have a nice project. It will fill up," Joe Edge, a local developer said. Edge is the developer of 'The James' project.

Hundreds of Broad Street lofts are filling up too. A big question, though, is where will all these people park?

"I think the projects that have been announced have dedicated parking which should not add to the Broad Street problem," Woodard said.

Some people say it's the city's problem to figure out. Others say these are good problems to have.

Another big need for downtown is bringing back a grocery store. Officials say patience is key; once people start moving downtown, in a couple years a store will follow.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.