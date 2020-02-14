More growth is coming to the CSRA and it's showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The growth in Augusta can be seen everywhere. Businesses, hotels, and everything in between is popping up everywhere.

Jordan Collier, the Director of Commercial Development for Meybohm, says the growth of the city is being affected because of the growth of Fort Gordon. He also says business owners are feeling more confident in the economy.

"We've got a really diverse economic base" Collier said.

A strong economic base comes from businesses encouraging each other to build and grow more with each other and the community.

Collier also says the city has set their eyes on more nationally recognized brands and retailers to come to the city.

"When you see the bigger players come in, I think it gives some of the local guys and gals some confidence to invest in their businesses." he said.

Sheila Martin recently moved to North Augusta to jump start her baking business. In the few months she's been here she has already seen just how much the city is actually growing.

"I've been here in North Augusta for maybe four months or so." she said. "I'm already at my max of what I can make."

On a typical day she produces enough product to sell for an hour and half to two hours.

She saw the need to grow her business so she's gearing up to move her baking company from her home to a storefront.

"I really need this storefront to get on the ball, which is fantastic." she said as she laughed. "I'm really excited about this."

Development groups all over the CSRA are doing a good job so far of keeping up with the economic growth of the area.

"You don't ever want to get to a spot where your growth is outpacing your infrastructure." Collier said.

The growth isn't limited to businesses though. Retail, roads, and residences count for the makeup as well. The more your city grows the more you have to make sure the infrastructure holds up.

"A lot of it is identifying a need and filling the gap." Collier said.

According to Collier, the story of Augusta is probably one of the best kept secrets in the state of Georgia.

"We've got historically low unemplyment numbers, great labor force participation rates, and we've got a population growth rate that can support businesses for years to come." he said.

More businesses, means more jobs. More jobs means more money. More money means more people coming to the area and that means more growth for everyone.

