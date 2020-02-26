More foster parents needed across CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) --More than 600 children need homes, but there may not be enough homes to go around.

There are nearly 13,000 children who need foster care in Georgia, and there are 7,000 foster parents.

Placement centers in our area want to give these children a place they can call home.

Taking it one step at a time, Mr Charlie Hannah has fostered almost 50 children, giving them guidance and a place to call home.

"I generally deal with older males, the ones that's harder to place," said Hannah.

Here in Augusta there are 607 children in need, but there are only 239 homes available across the CSRA.

"It's definitely an ongoing problem," said the Terri Jenkins, the licensing manager at the National Youth Advocate Program.

Jenkins says right now if a child needs a home, they only have 13 beds available.

When they get too full they have to send them back to DFACS.

"We do it often because we have kids where our foster parents can't take them at a current time, or they may not have the space because they already have foster children in their homes," said Jenkins.

Jenkins says the biggest struggle is finding homes for teenagers and sibling groups.

"A lot of the children that come in are just normal with normal behaviors, but they have just been dealt a bad hand," said Sandra Washington, with NYAP.

They say it's not just about giving these kids a home, but redirecting and guiding them.

"I see a lot of them come around Thanksgiving and Christmas even though they are adults now," said Hannah.

