More details released, suspect named in deadly deputy shooting

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more about what happened leading up to the death of a Richmond County deputy.

Narcotics Investigator Cecil Ridley was shot and killed Tuesday night after an altercation with a suspect.

According to the GBI, the Narcotics Unit was conducting a routine patrol on the 1700 block of MLK Boulevard when they encountered a group of people outside the Augusta Mart.

24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester was walking into the store when an deputy approached him. As Hester tried to leave the store, Investigator Ridley was coming inside. That's when the GBI says Hester shot Ridley.

Hester then ran into the parking lot where he was shot by two deputies. Ridley was not one of the deputies who fired a shot.

We're told Hester remains in the hospital undergoing treatment.

The GBI will continue to lead this investigation.

