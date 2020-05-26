More colleges in the two-state will resume in-person classes in the fall

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University and the University of South Carolina at Aiken will resume in-person classes in the fall semester.

Augusta University

AU is finalizing a plan to resume face-to-face instruction for the fall semester.

All 26 University System of Georgia institutions are developing plans to ensure the safe reopening of campuses across the state. Those plans are pending approval from Governor Brian Kemp and state public health officials.

Dates for events like Freshman Convocation and Housing Move-in have not been determined yet.

AU's fall academic calendar will now start August 10 and include a weeklong fall break from November 9-13 to coincide with the rescheduled Masters Tournament.

University of South Carolina at Aiken

UofSC Aiken will resume face-to-face classes starting on August 20.

There will be no fall break. Students will return home during Thanksgiving break and stay there, completing with remote instruction until the end of the 2020 fall semester. Election day will be a virtual instruction day. The final three days of class and final exams will be conducted remotely.

Face coverings will be worn during face-to-face classes or when a six-foot distance cannot be maintained.

Beginning July 6, a few Summer II classes will be delivered through face-to-face instruction. The annual Summer Scholars Institute, an undergraduate research program, begins that day as well.

For the full UofSC Aiken schedule, visit the university homepage.

