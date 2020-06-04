More COVID-19 testing sites available for Augusta residents

Thursday, June 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're still looking to get tested for the coronavirus, multiple testing sites will be available tomorrow, June 5.

The Augusta Fire Department is hosting another testing event at Station #1 on Reynolds St. This testing will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged to avoid a wait time. Locals can call 311 and people outside of Richmond County can call 706-821-2300.

Tomorrow is also the last day to get tested for free in Screven County at the Screven County Elementary School. Testing will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration is required and everyone interested should cal 706-721-5800.

