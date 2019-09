September 25, 2019

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. -- (WRDW/WAGT) A moped driver is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer around 3:40PM just south of Monetta.

It happened on Norris Brooks Road. Troopers say the moped driver was not wearing a helmet when a tractor trailer tried to pass him. The moped driver crossed the center lane and got hit by the rear of the trailer.

Troopers say he died at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver, Monety Johnson from Saluda, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.