Month-long drug investigation nets arrest in suspected drug house operation

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

WARRENVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A month-long investigation and community tips helped the Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrest a man accused of operating a drug house.

Deputies arrested Brent Steven Downs, 55, and charged him with operating a stash house.

Investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Jackson Street in Warrenville and found Downs along with two others who were asleep in a shed behind the house.

Downs was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

