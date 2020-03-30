Monday Coronavirus Numbers: CSRA COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the CSRA's medical system begins to come to grips with the coronavirus, many of them are updating their confirmed cases on a daily basis.

These are the latest numbers from hospitals around the CSRA as of Monday, March 30, 2020:

Augusta University Hospital: 70 cases confirmed; 1,311 negative cases; 190+ pending.

University Hospital: 16 cases as of Sunday.

Doctors Hospital: 3 cases as of Sunday

Aiken Regional Medical Center: 6 cases as of Sunday.

Eisenhower Army Medical Center:1 case as of Sunday.

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center 2 cases as of Sunday.

