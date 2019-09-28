Moms-to-be flock to try ‘labor inducing’ burger

There are all kinds of old wives' tales about what can help pregnant women go into labor. A Minneapolis restaurant says its burger might be the latest trick to bring on baby.

The dish is called "The Labor Inducer." It was born out of the kitchen of the Suburban when a very pregnant restaurant co-owner was testing new recipes to enter for a burger competition. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

The burger isn’t just a craving for many of the customers ordering it-- it’s a last ditch effort.

"Today we had another lady just eat one. She’s 39 weeks,” said Cindy Berset, owner of the Suburban restaurant.

This was the winner.

"She ate the entire thing, and yeah, midnight, she went into labor,” said Berset.

Berset became a grandma and the burger became known as the Labor Inducer.

It caught the attention of Katy Engler when she saw the Labor Inducer featured as burger of the month.

“It was my due date. I was very done being pregnant," said Engler.

She and her husband had a date at the Suburban. Engler got the burger.

“I have to get this now. I have to. If I don’t, it's like me telling the universe I don't need your help and I did,” she said with a laugh.

Little Elyse was born, earning the Labor Inducer an official baby counter on the wall of the restaurant and a reputation that now has pregnant women coming in for a burger fix.

“I've heard that some spicy foods might trigger it and there is some spice. We've got Cajun spice, a Bavarian spicy brown mustard on it,” Berset said.

It also has Angus beef, American cheese, honey cured bacon, and a pretzel bun.

But does it work? Time will tell, but this old wives’ tale is more fun than walking.

“Every pregnant woman on the planet past her due date has probably tried them all, so why not try that one?" Engler said.

For desperate moms-to-be who will try anything, the “Labor Inducer’ might seem like a cheap and tasty option. It’s about $15.

