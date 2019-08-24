Mom in tears after a Columbia County deputy goes above and beyond for her 3-year-old son

Saturday, August 24, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Grovetown mom says she was in tears after an act of kindness by a Columbia County deputy.

A few weeks ago, Monique Smith and her son Fox met Deputy Cruz who stopped near their home.

“Our son has Autism and does not warm up easily to people he doesn't know," Monique Smith says. "But there is something about Deputy Cruz from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office."

Smith says 3-year-old Fox was very excited to see her vehicle and was trying desperately to run over to it. She says that's when Deputy Cruz drove over to their house to let him look at her car and to say hi.

"We told her how much Fox loves police cars and how he was turning 3 this month," Smith said.

Smith says she was in awe by how sweet it was that Deputy Cruz took the time to get to know their little one. They had no idea they would ever see her again.

This morning, Smith says there was a knock at their door and guess who it was... Deputy Cruz. Smith says she was there to wish Fox a happy birthday. She even brought him a Paw Patrol toy and then let him explore her car.

"I really can't express my feelings of gratitude to her," Smith says. "She made his day so bright!"

Smith says Deputy Cruz deserves to be recognized for her act of kindness and we think so, too!