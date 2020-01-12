Mom loses her only son to gun violence

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a mom's worst nightmare to wake up and find out that their only son was killed.

"I already knew he was gone," said Dominique Salley.

"My baby is gone, he gone."

Deputies say 20 -year old Traquan Salley was shot early Sunday morning at club viral.

He told his mom earlier that night that he was going for his friend's birthday.

She does not know what happened or how it happened.

"He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time got caught up," said Ms. Salley.

Deputies say shots were fired hitting Traquan in the neck

Twenty seven year old Dameun Sanders was also shot, and 30 year old Danell Sanders is behind bars.

"You guys took my baby from me," said Ms. Salley

She says though her son had a rough past, he was trying to get his life on the right track.

They built a strong bond.

"My son was just turned 20 just turned, and now i got to bury my child," said Ms. Salley.

She says violence in the community is growing, and it is a vicious cycle that needs to be broken.

"Just stop it, its too many young ones dying over gun violence," said Ms Salley.

She hopes his death was an eye opener for young people in the community to choose love over hate before its too late.

