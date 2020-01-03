Mom, 5 children in need after fire destroys Graniteville home

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A family is struggling after a fire broke out at their home Thursday.

It happened on the 200 block of Merriweather Drive, in Graniteville, around 2:00 p.m.

One person was at the home at the time the fire broke out, but they weren't injured and no one else was inside.

Now, the mother and five children who lived in that home are struggling after losing everything.

On Facebook, the woman said: "This will be a long journey getting us back where we need to be. We literally only have the clothes on our backs and nothing else."

If you want to help, the family needs the following items:

- Women's size medium/large shirt

- Women's size 8 in underwear:

- Women's pants size 16/17

- Bra: 38D

- Women's shoe size 9

- Boy clothing for age 14 (men's XL shirt size, pants 40, shoe size 14)

- Girl clothing for age 11(women's shirt size 1X, pants women 18-20, shoe size 11 in men)

Girl clothing for age 6 (girl size 18-20 pants and shirt, shoe size 5.5Y)

- Boy clothing for age 3 ( boy 5-6 pant and shirts, shoe 9C)

- Boy clothing for age 1 ( 2T- 3T, shoe 6C)

- Book bags, school supplies

- Diaper wipes

- Socks

- Toiletries

- Any basic household items

Teachers will be at Clearwater Elementary School Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. taking donations.

