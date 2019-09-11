Woman charged with deprivation of a minor and shoplifting

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman in connection to a shoplifting case at the Macy's on Wrightsboro Road.

Raven Michelle Tolbert is charged with theft by shoplifting for allegedly stealing $300 worth of goods from Macy's on Aug. 7.

Tolbert is also charged with deprivation of a minor for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old girl at the scene. An affidavit states authorities followed Tolbert through the parking lot. It says she ran away from them with two children, telling them to "hurry up."

The document says she and a young boy got into her vehicle. It says the girl was in the road when an authority picked her up and put her on the sidewalk. Tolbert allegedly drove away without the girl.

Tolbert is in custody in Richmond County.

