Mobile coronavirus testing coming to Saluda, Johnston

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Mobile coronavirus testing is being offered this week in Saluda and will be offered in coming days in Johnston, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the primary and elementary schools at 200 Matthews Drive. Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18 at the same location.

On May 20, mobile testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St. The next day, testing will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at the same location.

The efforts are part of a partnership between DHEC and community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and pop-up testing clinics across the state.

The screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, according to the agency.

