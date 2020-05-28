Mobile blood drives set across CSRA; sign up ahead of time

Thursday, May 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting mobile blood donations over the next few days.

There will be one today off Walton Way near First Baptist Church, 3500 Walton Way Extension.

There will be another one Friday outside Nothing Bundt Cakes, 4217 Washington Road in Evans.

And on Saturday, there will be one outside the BI-LO at 155 Carolina Square in Edgefield.

If you want to domate, you’ll need to sign up online at https://donor.shepeardblood.org.

INCENTIVES | https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/Six-Flags-donates-hundreds-of-tickets-to-encourage-blood-donations-570680101.html

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.