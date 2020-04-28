Mobile COVID-19 testing facility coming to Augusta

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

This mobile testing facility is part of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's push to expand COVID-19 testing into underserved parts of the state. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A mobile testing unit is coming to Augusta in an effort to help get COVID-19 testing to those who lack the resources to get it.

The news came from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's news conference on Monday where he announced that the mobile unit will be traveling to Augusta, Milledgeville, Tifton, and the surrounding regions on a rotating basis.

The unit comes as part of a partnership between Walmart, eTrueNorth, and state and local officials, Kemp said.

"This unit will test Georgians with symptoms of COVID-19, and healthcare providers and first responders can be tested whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms," Kemp said.

To get tested through the mobile unit, residents must make an appointment through the website www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com.

The mobile unit is part of efforts by the state and Kemp's administration to expand testing and re-open the state's economy.

