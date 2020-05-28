Missing woman still not found after last seen in 2015

Thursday, May 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's office is looking for Shirley Butler who was last seen in December of 2015.

Butler was last seen December 30, 2015, leaving her residence on the 400 Block of Sand Bar Ferry Road to go to the store. Butler was not reported missing until January 4, 2016.

Butler also goes by 'Shirley Cruz.' She is 58-years-old, 5'6, and weighs 180 lbs. She has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She is also bi-polar, schizophrenic, and diabetic. It is unknown what clothing Butler was wearing when she left.

Butler is known to frequent the areas of 2nd Street and Telfair Street, and Olmstead Homes.

Investigators have been working this incident since 2016 and are still needing assistance in reference to locating Shirley Butler.

Anyone with information on Butler, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.