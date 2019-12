Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman reported missing in Orangeburg has been found.

35-year-old Nina Ross was reported missing earlier this month in Orangeburg County.

Ross last told members of her family she found a job in Santee as a waitress. However, two of Ross’ children were found alone at a gas station on Dec. 4 in Blacksburg.

No further information has been released about where she was found.

