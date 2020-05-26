Missing: two buffalo are loose after escaping from Burke County property

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing buffalo that managed to escape from a local property.

According to officials, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on May 22, BCSO was contacted by a citizen in reference to seeing 2 buffalo walking along the roadway of Winter Rd. towards Story Mill Rd.

After locating the owner of the buffalo, the owner told deputies that approximately 22 of the 50 buffalo managed to escape. The buffalo escaped from a low level area of the property that had been submerged by several feet of standing water.

According to officials, 20 of the buffalo have been recovered and secured. Two of them are still at-large.

Officials are asking that if anyone comes in contact with the buffalo, to please not approach them.

Anyone with information should contact the Burke County Sheriff's Office at (706) 554-2133, immediately, so that the buffalo can be returned to their owner.

Sgt. Lee Webster, agriculture crimes investigator and Director Chad Parrish of Burke County Animal Services have worked to keep the Sheriff's Office up to speed with updated information.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.