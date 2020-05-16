Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office looking for 66-year-old endangered man who walked away from hospital

Saturday, May 16, 2020

ORANGEBURG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a man who is believed to have walked away from the Regional Medical Center Friday night.

Donnie Ford, 66, has medical conditions and is considered endangered. He is described as a black male standing at 5-foot-6 and weighing around 195 lbs.

He is believed to be wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Ford's whereabouts should contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550.

