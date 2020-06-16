Missing man last seen with unknown female on Broad Street

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old man that was last seen on June 13.

Craig Arnold was last seen on June 13 around at 8:00 p.m. on the 900 block of Broad Street. Arnold met an unknown black female while walking to the 500 block of Broad Street. Arnold walked with the female towards Greene Street and has not been seen or heard from since.

Arnold has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5’8 and weighs around 190 lbs.

Anyone with information on Arnold please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

