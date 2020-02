Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

MONROE COUNTY, G.A. (WBTV) - A Sheriff’s Office in Georgia is searching for a missing teenager who is believed to be heading to South Carolina.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Ursela Griffin was last seen in Monroe County on Sunday.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.

